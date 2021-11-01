Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Issued By Truist Securiti

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,934,000 after buying an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 946.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,716,000 after purchasing an additional 607,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.