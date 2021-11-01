Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.73 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

