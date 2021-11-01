Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 460.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $185.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

