Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 288.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TNXP stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

