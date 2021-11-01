Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 52.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $12,540,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $31,804,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 644.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

