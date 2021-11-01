Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,514 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 340.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $20.43 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $143,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.