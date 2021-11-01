Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.81.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

