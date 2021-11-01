NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $28.83 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $880.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,779 shares of company stock worth $1,787,774. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

