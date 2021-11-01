ANSYS (ANSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $379.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

