SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SITE opened at $234.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $235.86.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $33,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

