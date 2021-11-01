Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for KLA Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for KLA in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.20 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $372.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $388.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,879 shares of company stock worth $5,500,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

