TuSimple (TSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. TuSimple has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. On average, analysts expect TuSimple to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSP stock opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSP shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

