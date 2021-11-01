BlackRock Inc. Purchases 890,656 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) by 882.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 890,656 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of The ONE Group Hospitality worth $10,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKS opened at $13.22 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.27 million, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

