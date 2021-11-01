BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

