Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

