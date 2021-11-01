BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,737,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,133,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Riverview Bancorp worth $12,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 52.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVSB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

RVSB stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.89. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

