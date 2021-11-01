Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

SBT stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.07 million, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

