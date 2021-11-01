Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. 31.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of -106.56 and a beta of 0.22. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

