Deutsche Bank AG Has $173,000 Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Casa Systems by 777.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 73,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $541.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

