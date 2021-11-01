KeyCorp Boosts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $90.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

