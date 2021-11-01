Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 10,299 Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 51.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

