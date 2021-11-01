Deutsche Bank AG Has $188,000 Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth $239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth $333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 89.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.