Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of THXPF stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

