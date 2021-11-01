Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Increases By 45.7%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TLTZY stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

