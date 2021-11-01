Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,231 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEU stock opened at $340.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

