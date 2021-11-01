Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Rises By 42.9%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,500 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.6 days.
SWDBF stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.44.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
