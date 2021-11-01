Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Rises By 42.9%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,935,500 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 1,354,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 537.6 days.

SWDBF stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $16.84 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

