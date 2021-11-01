Raymond James Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $95.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $895,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.