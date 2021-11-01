Loop Capital Begins Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of SPNE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

