Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

