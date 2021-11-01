Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Oppenheimer

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.03 EPS.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.30.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Seagen by 121.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Seagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 199,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,424 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

