BMO Capital Markets Raises Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $515.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $425.65.

Shares of TEAM opened at $458.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.40 and its 200-day moving average is $306.60. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

