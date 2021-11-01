Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

