Rosenblatt Securities Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $56.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

