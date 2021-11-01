Rosenblatt Securities Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $56.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.68.
Shares of WDC opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58.
In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
