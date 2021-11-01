Truist Securities Boosts Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.59.

WLTW opened at $242.28 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

