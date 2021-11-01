WPP (LON:WPP) Given a GBX 1,270 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,330 ($17.38) target price on WPP in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,157.56 ($15.12).

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 1,056 ($13.80) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 985.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 976.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. WPP has a one year low of GBX 597.60 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,067 ($13.94).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.