Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Carrier Global Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CARR. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,467,000 after buying an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $228,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.