Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Apple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 142.25%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

