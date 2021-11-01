Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.28) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.37). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.45. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

