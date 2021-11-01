Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $222.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $88.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

