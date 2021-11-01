Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.
About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.
