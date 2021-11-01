Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASTY. AlphaValue cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $58.27 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $51,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

