FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

