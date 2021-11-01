Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NYSE HR opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 0.56. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,008,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,459,000 after purchasing an additional 294,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,539,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,285,000 after purchasing an additional 128,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

