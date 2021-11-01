Energy Transfer (ET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

