Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of BOOT opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after acquiring an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

