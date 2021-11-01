ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.
Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
