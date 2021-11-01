Reviewing América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Communications Parent and América Móvil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00 América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.14%. América Móvil has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than América Móvil.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and América Móvil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A América Móvil 9.69% 31.49% 5.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of América Móvil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and América Móvil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 1.06 -$402.00 million N/A N/A América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.19 $2.35 billion $0.61 29.15

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

América Móvil beats Frontier Communications Parent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

