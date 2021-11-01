$228.23 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce sales of $228.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the lowest is $223.60 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $193.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $883.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.56 million to $889.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $965.63 million, with estimates ranging from $949.95 million to $975.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ADUS opened at $93.50 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

