Mizuho Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $282.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $261.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $150.65 and a 52-week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.