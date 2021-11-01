Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their sell rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.97 on Thursday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

