Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $235.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADP. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.00.

Shares of ADP opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.52. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $155.79 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

